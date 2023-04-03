Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Honeycomb Strategy

Founder: Renata Freund

Headquarters: Cremorne, Victoria

Year founded: 2016

Employees: 5-20

Industry: Market research

Website: honeycombstrategy.com.au

Honeycomb Strategy has an impressive approach to supporting its team members’ training and development. Initiatives include ongoing ‘Munch and Learn’ upskilling and team training sessions, RMIT Online short courses made available for all staffers to gain formal qualifications in any course of their choosing, and personal development and mindset seminars.

“We have had huge uptake, with 100% participation in at least one of the upskilling options offered,” says Honeycomb Strategy’s Smart50 Workplaces entry.

The firm is also committed to promoting internally, saying: “Our team have clear progression within the organisation, with more than 40% promoted in the past year and 80% given pay rises.”

Culture and values at Honeycomb Strategy

One tribe, one vibe: We are a team in everything we do, lending a helping hand where needed because nothing is beneath any of us.

What would Beyoncé do? Take that leap and lead, be courageous, strive to be the best we can be, and be a cheerleader for our teammates to do the same.

Celebrating our superpowers: Each of us has something that makes us special — something that comes intuitively to us that others are amazed by. Each of these unique superpowers are worth celebrating.

