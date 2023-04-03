Smart50 Workplaces 2023: HumanX HR

Category Top Performer: Mental Health Support

Founders: Tahnee McWhirter, Kirbie McWhirter, Hich Nasr

Head of HR, people and culture: Natalie Hong

Headquarters: Sydney, New South Wales

Year founded: 2022

Employees: 20-50

Industry: Professional services

Website: humanxhr.com.au

Maybe it’s not surprising that an HR agency is well-versed in taking care of its people and their mental health. But there is plenty that leaders at other businesses can learn from this Top Performer.

Let’s take a look at some of the systems and initiatives in place. First, a nine-day working fortnight for full-time employees at full pay. “After a six-month trial, the feedback from the team was exceptional, so we’re keeping it!”

What made it work so well? “They developed their own guidelines and expectations, [and] held each other accountable.”

As for the mental health risks of working in HR, mental load is up there at the top of the list. “A lot of women work in HR consulting because of the flexibility the work hours offer. The mental load for these women working both full-time and part-time does not diminish, though — they’re working flexible jobs to fit work around their other unpaid work.”

Burnout is another one: “Working with clients is high-pressure, [so] balanced workloads are critical.”

As for the steps taken to educate members about mental health issues at work, HumanX HR has policy documents, training, meetings and forums, partnerships with mental health support groups and peer coaching.

Teams are broken into pods of four coordinated by a manager, and have virtual catch-ups weekly and face-to-face catch-ups at least monthly. These pods confer around a leadership agenda, with team wellbeing being one of the core agenda items. “This allows us to proactively monitor and adjust workflow, support, access to resources and rest for individuals.”

Leanne Faulkner, a small business mental health advocate and guest Smart50 Workplaces judge on the Mental Health category, simply said “Can I work here please? Wow!”

On HumanX HR’s mental health support policy

“Our mental health policy exists to educate our team about the symptoms and signs of declining mental health in themselves and their colleagues, how to approach and escalate concerns, and the channels that we encourage the team to tap into for support.

“This includes paid time off, alteration to workloads, counselling and support services across diverse suppliers from LGBTQI+-specific to pastoral care.

“We link why mental health awareness and support is aligned to our values, and link resources offered via our human resources information system.”

