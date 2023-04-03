Smart50 Workplaces 2023: IDL

Founders: Andrew Byers, Michael Birthisel

Headquarters: Moorabool, Victoria

Year founded: 2016

Employees: 50-100

Industry: Manufacturing

Website: idl.au

Beverage solutions provider IDL offers canning, bottling, kegging and winemaking services. As such, it is familiar to the long seasonal work and extra hours common in the wine and beverage industries.

“During the Vintage period, burnout and stress is a concern,” said IDL’s application. “Many employees in the industry will work 16-plus hour days during this period. We aim for eight only, ensuring the teams are well-rested.”

It tries to minimise work hours for employees and has also introduced time in lieu for its maintenance team, which tends to do the most overtime.

With dedicated training programs, IDL invests in its current people, which helps with staff retention and encourages workers to refer job recommendations to friends and family to attract new hires. Supervisors are trained to ensure they’re creating positive cultures for their teams.

“All staff who have completed additional training that was paid for by IDL are still employed by the business and have been retained,” says IDL’s Smart50 Workplaces application. “We think showing staff — as opposed to just telling them — that they’re valued members of our team, and that we want to see them grow in their careers, leads to increased retention.”

Culture and values at IDL

Our four core values are family, trust, innovation and possibility.

