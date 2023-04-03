Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Invisible Partners

Founder: Sarah Piper

Headquarters: Surrey Hills, Melbourne

Year founded: 2017

Employees: 5-20

Industry: Professional services

Website: invisiblepartners.com.au

Rather than provide various types of different leave (such as for IVF, volunteering or mental health leave), recruitment agency Invisible Partners introduced ‘Flexi Leave’, which can be tailored to the individual and their unique needs.

It also has a public holiday swap system, “given that most public holidays are based on Christian beliefs (Christmas and Easter), the monarchy (King’s birthday) and sport (AFL and horse racing).

“This allows our team to work on the public holiday, and then nominate a day that would prefer to take off — for example, an Eid celebration.”

Invisible Partners is acutely aware of the challenges that lie ahead for businesses and citizens in 2023. “With large layoffs occurring, coupled with low business sentiment, we are conscious of the pressure this adds to our team,” and provides mental health support to them.

Culture and values at Invisible Partners

At Invisible Partners, we see the whole you. We champion people who have lives outside of work. We believe great work doesn’t only happen between nine and five, and true flexibility is working whatever hours suit an employee best, with success measured purely on output and customer satisfaction.

Back to Smart50 Workplaces list.