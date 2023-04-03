Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Ironbark Sustainability

Founder: Paul Brown

Head of HR, people and culture: Alexi Lynch

Headquarters: Collingwood, Victoria

Year founded: 2004

Employees: 20-50

Industry: Professional services

Website: ironbarksustainability.com.au

Ironbark Sustainability works on projects that result in real climate and sustainability outcomes. Working in a ‘feel good’ industry does help with culture and retention, but working so closely with climate issues has a downside too. Burnout and climate anxiety, says Ironbark Sustainability’s Smart50 Workplaces entry, are key concerns and challenges affecting mental health.

To address these issues, Ironbark Sustainability works with Beyond Blue to “raise awareness and reduce stigma around depression and anxiety and support staff in having conversations with each other about mental health.”

It’s also committed to the career development of its staffers, with managers meeting with staff weekly and quarterly to discuss goals and consider actions to make progress towards them.

In 2023, managers are undertaking career conversations to understand development areas.

Culture and values at Ironbark Sustainability

Transparency: Open and honest behaviour.

Tangible results: Flexibility, pragmatism and efficiency.

Leadership: Persistence, creativity and aspiration.

Healthy communities: Environmental, social and financial sustainability.

Good people: No dickheads!

