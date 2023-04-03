Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Kaine Mathrick Tech

Founders: Bradley Kaine, Scott Mathrick

Head of HR, people and culture: Xavier Miller

Headquarters: Port Melbourne, Victoria

Year founded: 2010

Employees: 50-100

Industry: Professional services

Website: kmtech.com.au

While Kaine Mathrick Tech finds the four-day work week a challenge to deliver, it is in the process of a trial and is hopeful it will be part of the offering to its staff before the end of the year.

“It is challenging, as we run a service desk, so it’s difficult to align this to our clients’ expectations and to roster the team around four days rather than five.

“However, we are working on it and the trial has gone pretty well.”

Taking advantage of its cloud-based nature, it has hired staff in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Hobart, Japan and Korea over the past few years. “We found that during COVID-19 we could literally hire anywhere. So we have staff spread out.”

While delivering opportunity, this also brings challenges with the management of fragmented teams and a less connected workplace culture. Kaine Mathrick Tech’s leadership team places itself front and centre for taking responsibility for these cultural challenges. “Great culture and employee experience start with the leadership team and primarily the very top at the CEO level.”

Culture and values at Kaine Mathrick Tech

United: We back our clients, we back each other.

Accountable: See it, do it, own it.

Change the game: Go above and beyond in every interaction.

