Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Launchpad App Development

Founder: Dane de Forest, Jay Stevens

Headquarters: Cremorne, Victoria

Year founded: 2015

Employees: 5-20

Industry: Professional services

Website: launchpadapps.co

Launchpad App Development has introduced a nine-day working fortnight with the goal to move to a four-day week “as the business is able to support it”. An employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) has been introduced to allow all team members to have ownership in the company.

The ‘always-on’ nature of software development and managing client expectations makes for high-pressure settings. “Since our team is office-based, it’s also important to ensure that they remain active and take advantage of the benefits that physical activity and being in nature have on the mind and body.”

Launchpad App Development has made a number of laudable steps to address threats to diversity and inclusion in the software development space and broader society.

“Barriers to achieving true diversity and inclusion in the software development space include competition with larger agencies and companies, limited resources for compensation and benefits and the need for specialised skills and expertise, which can make it difficult to attract and retain diverse talent,” says the company’s Smart50 Workplaces submission.

It has launched the Neuroverse, to elevate, empower and celebrate neurodiversity, its Closing the Gap program aims to improve Indigenous Australian socioeconomic health, education and employment through digital education to empower individuals to make an impact for themselves, their families and their communities.

Finally, Launchpad App Development’s Women in Tech program tracks the ratio of team members and it provides scholarships to women in tech fields in developing countries.

Culture and values at Launchpad App Development

We do our best work when we are our best selves — happy, healthy and engaged. We collectively work to foster a culture of health and wellbeing. We have an objective for our company culture: be the best place to work in Australia by the end of 2023. Steps we’re taken to get there are offering a four-day work week, an employee stock ownership plan, rewarding steps with carbon credits to encourage activity, above market compensation, access to free gym, mental health plan, nutrition plan and increasing annual leave by one week for each year of service.

Back to Smart50 Workplaces list.