Smart50 Workplaces 2023: LINK

Founder: James Webb

Head of HR, people and culture: Ayu Shabhatiwi

Headquarters: Brisbane, Queensland

Year founded: 2012

Employees: 20-50

Industry: Professional services

Website: link.com.au

LINK offers a number of benefits for its people, but the one it’s most proud of is the recent LINK Family Support Plan (LFSP): “This is our unique parental support offering designed to provide additional flexibility and financial support for families.”

LFSP includes supplementary payments of $10,000 for primary carers or $5000 for secondary carers, 15 hours of special paid leave in the lead-up to birth for medical appointments for both primary and secondary carers, and enhanced flexibility and working-from-home options to facilitate a return to work.

LINK places high importance on caring for the mental health of its staff. “As we have a lot of younger staff, we see quite a lot of struggle with mental health,” says its Smart50 Workplaces application.

To help out in this regard, it funds anonymous sessions with a corporate psychologist and offers extra flexibility to work from home to those experiencing personal issues.

