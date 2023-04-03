Smart50 Workplaces 2023: LINK

Founder: James Webb
Head of HR, people and culture: Ayu Shabhatiwi
Headquarters: Brisbane, Queensland
Year founded: 2012
Employees: 20-50
Industry: Professional services
Website: link.com.au
LINK offers a number of benefits for its people, but the one it’s most proud of is the recent LINK Family Support Plan (LFSP): “This is our unique parental support offering designed to provide additional flexibility and financial support for families.”
LFSP includes supplementary payments of $10,000 for primary carers or $5000 for secondary carers, 15 hours of special paid leave in the lead-up to birth for medical appointments for both primary and secondary carers, and enhanced flexibility and working-from-home options to facilitate a return to work.
LINK places high importance on caring for the mental health of its staff. “As we have a lot of younger staff, we see quite a lot of struggle with mental health,” says its Smart50 Workplaces application.
Get daily business news.
The latest stories, funding information, and expert advice. Free to sign up.
To help out in this regard, it funds anonymous sessions with a corporate psychologist and offers extra flexibility to work from home to those experiencing personal issues.
COMMENTS