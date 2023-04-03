Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Mahlab

Founder: Bobbi Mahlab

Head of HR, people and culture: Cara McLeod

Headquarters: Balmain, New South Wales

Year founded: 1997

Employees: 20-50

Industry: Marketing and advertising

Website: mahlab.co

Dedicated to the career development of its people, Mahlab has launched ‘Mahlabratory’, a comprehensive program to upskill staff for our digital future through dozens of free courses, workshops and group sessions run by Go1. With a strict ‘no one left behind’ policy, it includes bespoke programs to future-proof careers, leadership training, the enhancement of cross-departmental collaboration, mentoring, and group feedback loops.

“Our career development support programs are designed to help every individual acquire new skills and confidence for the next stage of their work journey, be it at Mahlab or elsewhere.”

Culture and values at Mahlab

At Mahlab we want our people to flourish. We want them to do their best work and be their best selves. And we want them to feel that they belong. This means fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace where people are supported by a culture of positivity, kindness, constant learning, and respect — a culture where people say hello to each other in the morning! We have a ‘no arseholes’ rule, and we are underpinned by policies and practices that are fair and recognise the importance of the health and wellbeing of our people.