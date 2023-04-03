Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Megaphone

Founder: Maxwell Hertan

Head of HR, people and culture: Elizabeth Kiely

Headquarters: Cremorne, Victoria

Year founded: 2013

Employees: 100-200

Industry: Marketing and advertising

Website: megaphone.com.au

Megaphone makes a point of being invested in its people and their skills and careers — it has a focus on learning.

“Megaphone’s beating heart is its radical focus on self-development,” says its entry. “By creating a culture that inspires daily learning, innovation and enjoyment throughout each department, our team is able to continually upskill and grow, which allows not only for substantial career progression but substantial success for clients too.”

Megaphone offers a month-long training program led by a qualified school teacher who teaches transferable skills “relevant to digital marketing and life” and provides access to mentorships, courses and wellness events.

The agency landscape is highly competitive, and workers can move with ease “if they’re not 100% satisfied”. Its focus on learning and discovery is one of its main tools to help retain staff.

Culture and values at Megaphone

Values:

Lead by innovation.

Authentic to the core.

Efficiently excellent.

Be proactive.

Enjoy yourself.

Mission: Be Australia’s best place to work.

