Smart50 Workplaces 2023: More Telecom

Founders: Andrew Branson, Richard Branson

Head of HR, people and culture: Kate Kydd

Headquarters: South Melbourne, Victoria

Year founded: 2013

Employees: 20-50

Industry: Telecommunications

Website: more.com.au

More Telecom impresses with the fair share of benefits it offers staff. These include, but aren’t limited to: birthday leave and $150 birthday gift, spotter’s fee referral bonuses, free home internet and mobile plan, mobile phone handset finance, AFL and BBL season tickets, spin the wheel for prizes on work anniversaries and great customer reviews, and monthly massages in the office.

The free premium internet and mobile plans, offered up at the start of employment without having to wait until probation is completed, are big wins for retention, saving employees hundreds of dollars per year.

In telecommunications, it’s inevitable that complaints will come through from unhappy customers. “It can be difficult for employees to continually deal with such negativity on an ongoing basis,” says More Telecom’s Smart50 Workplaces submission, so the company must put employee health as a number one priority.

Cases are looked at on a case-by-case basis, ensuring employees can be provided the best assistance to suit their needs, and More Telecom has also partnered with organisations like ReachOut and Telco Together to promote mental health awareness. On top of that, staff are offered flexibility, time off, reduced hours and assistance with navigating government support if applicable.

Culture and values at More Telecom

Our company values are based around five pillars: ‘energy’, ‘nimble’, ‘passion’, ‘innovate’ and ‘together’. Energy is about punching above our weight and having fun at work. Being nimble means we can make decisions fast and quickly adapt. We want our people to have passion and pride for our business and what we do – this includes being passionate about our customers and their needs. Innovate refers to being tech leaders and striving to find new ways to do things. Finally, at More we want everyone to feel included and valued – we want to celebrate everyone’s success together.

