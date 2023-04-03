Smart50 Workplaces 2023: NRG Services

Category Top Performer: Training and Career Development

Founder: Daniel Briskey

Head of HR, people and culture: April Long

Headquarters: Toowoomba, Queensland

Year founded: 2012

Employees: 100-200

Industry: Real Estate and Construction

Website: nrgservices.com.au

NRG Services trains and thinks long-term about its staff right from the apprentice level. Currently it has 44 apprentices. “All have development plans to help them progress in line with their skills matrix and their personal goals,” says NRG Services’ Smart50 Workplaces application. The company also partnered with TAFE to develop a school-based training program, “addressing the lack of clear career pathways in certain trades”.

To retrain and upskill current employees, it offers a range of services including dual trade opportunities, certificate courses, sponsored tertiary education, leadership training at various levels, internal mentors and buddies, and mature-aged and school-based apprentice opportunities.

NRG Services has a culture of promoting from within, saying many of the current management team began their careers as skilled workers and progressed through the organisation. “This approach has given them a comprehensive understanding of the day-to-day requirements of each role and has contributed to the success of our organisation.”

“We have focused on promoting career development and training opportunities over the past year, resulting in an increase in qualified and quality applicants seeking growth opportunities. Many team members have taken advantage of the internal training and growth opportunities, allowing them to move into other roles within the business.”

Emma Green, CEO and founder at Your CEO Mentor, and guest Smart50 Workplaces judge for the Training and Career Development category, said “It’s clear that every finalist in this category has a genuine interest in supporting and developing their people by meeting them where they are, and stretching them to reach their highest potential.

“It’s easy to get caught up in the hype of workplace perks to attract and retain talent, but every finalist clearly articulated the ‘why’ around their training and development options, and how they support each individual to succeed in line with the organisation’s goals. The one common thread is that they all understand that it’s not simply about keeping your people ‘happy’. It’s about creating an environment where employees can be the best versions of themselves when they come to work, which naturally increases their productivity, self-esteem and overall enjoyment of the job!”

On April 5, NRG Services founder Daniel Briskey joins the Smart50 Workplaces webinar: ‘What it means to be a great employer’ to unpack NRG Services’ winning approach and trends in employment today. Don’t miss it — register now.

Back to Smart50 Workplaces list.