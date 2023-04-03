Smart50 Workplaces 2023: The Nudge Group

Founder: Steve Grace

Headquarters: Sydney, New South Wales

Year founded: 2019

Employees: 5-20

Industry: Professional services

Website: thenudgegroup.com

The Nudge Group is a recruitment agency for startup and scale-up businesses. In the last 12 months, it introduced a one-day-in-the-office per week system and is thrilled with the results.

“It has improved our hiring and retention efforts by promoting team culture and bonding. Our team members have the opportunity to interact face-to-face, build stronger relationships, and feel more connected to their colleagues. This benefit has been especially helpful for onboarding new team members and fostering a sense of belonging within the organisation.”

The Nudge Group also entered strong entries in the categories of training and diversity and inclusion.

The challenges that threaten true diversity in the startup industry include unconscious bias, low resources to invest in better policies, “and a culture of ‘fit’ that values sameness over differences”.

To address this, The Nudge Group actively seeks and recruits candidates from a variety of backgrounds, provides training to managers and employees on unconscious bias and inclusive leadership, and regularly reviews policies and practices to identify any further barriers to diversity and inclusion.

Culture and values at The Nudge Group

At our company, we prioritise four values: Ownership, Energetic, Empowerment, and Resourcefulness. We firmly believe that each individual has a significant impact on the success of the startups we work with and take ownership of their success. Our positive and inspiring attitude toward clients creates energy that leads to the success of founders with whom we work. Our employees are empowered and given the freedom to deliver without being bogged down by traditional monitoring methods. We also pride ourselves on our resourcefulness, constantly thinking outside the box to offer unique ideas and solutions to clients beyond traditional recruitment methods.

