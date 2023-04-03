Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Oraco Agency

Founders: Jessica Humphreys, Leanne Nicholson

Headquarters: Mornington, Victoria

Year founded: 2018

Employees: 5-20

Industry: Professional services

Website: oraco.com.au

The leaders at Oraco appreciate their staff in their current roles but also look to find potential for them to excel in other roles.

“While we hire for a specific role, we take pride in knowing that while someone may be exceptionally talented, the role they are hired for isn’t always the best for their skills.

“We’ve proactively worked with three team members in the past few years to identify new career plans with them after seeing them thrive in and enjoy areas that they didn’t necessarily know they would excel in prior.

“We will always do what we can to retain exceptional talent and a great culture fit even if that means working with someone to reassess their position description.”

Culture and values at Oraco

We have a culture that fuels progressive and imaginative thoughts. We value positive change and believe in equality. We aspire to create harmony in our lives. We thrive on connection through contribution and collaboration.

Connection: Through contribution, collaboration, clarity, active listening and honesty.

Through contribution, collaboration, clarity, active listening and honesty. Creativity: Through progressive and imaginative thoughts that lead to original ideas.

Through progressive and imaginative thoughts that lead to original ideas. Positive change: Through contributing to equality and sustainability in everything we do.

Through contributing to equality and sustainability in everything we do. Wellbeing: By creating harmony between different aspects of our lives.

Back to Smart50 Workplaces list.