Smart50 Workplaces

Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Paypa Plane

SmartCompany
April 3, 2023
Paypa Plane founder

Founders: Simone Joyce, Jonathan Grant
Head of HR, people and culture: Brigitte Cooney
Headquarters: Brisbane, Queensland
Year founded: 2018
Employees: 20-50
Industry: Fintech
Website: paypaplane.com

Paypa Plane has had a big 12 months of introducing new benefits. With a nine-day fortnight, the team takes every second Friday off to recharge. Its social gatherings go beyond the norm, with things like bake-offs, game nights, trivia and a family-friendly picnic. A high retention rate tells management things are going well: “People really love being here, we are surrounded by great people and that’s important to us.”

Paypa Plane has a number of positive flexibility measures too, along with the nine-day fortnight. Teams are expected to join together for work some days, although management does not determine when these should be. There are no set start and finish times, with staff given the choice of the hours that work for them.

Paypa Plane funds formal training for workers and has recently launched its performance process and career framework. The career framework “gives our team members the ability to advance their career either as an individual contributor or a people leader. This enables our team members to choose the direction they want to take.”

Culture and values at Paypa Plane

  • We’re building.
  • We’re growing.
  • We’re optimistic and brave.
  • We’re great people.

Back to Smart50 Workplaces list.

COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Trending

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.