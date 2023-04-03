Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Paypa Plane

Founders: Simone Joyce, Jonathan Grant

Head of HR, people and culture: Brigitte Cooney

Headquarters: Brisbane, Queensland

Year founded: 2018

Employees: 20-50

Industry: Fintech

Website: paypaplane.com

Paypa Plane has had a big 12 months of introducing new benefits. With a nine-day fortnight, the team takes every second Friday off to recharge. Its social gatherings go beyond the norm, with things like bake-offs, game nights, trivia and a family-friendly picnic. A high retention rate tells management things are going well: “People really love being here, we are surrounded by great people and that’s important to us.”

Paypa Plane has a number of positive flexibility measures too, along with the nine-day fortnight. Teams are expected to join together for work some days, although management does not determine when these should be. There are no set start and finish times, with staff given the choice of the hours that work for them.

Paypa Plane funds formal training for workers and has recently launched its performance process and career framework. The career framework “gives our team members the ability to advance their career either as an individual contributor or a people leader. This enables our team members to choose the direction they want to take.”

Culture and values at Paypa Plane