Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Pioneera

Founder: Danielle Owen Whitford

Head of HR, people and culture: Tahnee Claeys

Headquarters: Sydney, New South Wales

Year founded: 2018

Employees: 5-20

Industry: Software and internet

Website: pioneera.com

Pioneera, powered by linguistic analysis and AI, has developed the ‘Indie’ chatbot, which integrates with a business’ existing chat or email system to help detect and prevent burnout. With such a resource, it’s no surprise that Pioneera understands and prioritises the importance of mental health in its team.

Aside from using its own bot, it has also partnered with Black Dog for mental health training and says its focus on gender-balanced teams, hiring from under-represented groups and hiring for culture, has been very successful.

Culture and values at Pioneera

We have four values:

FUN is part of our DNA. Innovation for social good. Remote still spells TEAM. Equal commitment to a shared purpose. Each value has a Do (the behaviour that we have agreed upon and expected) and a Don’t (the behaviours we’ve agreed we don’t want to see).

This aligns with our core purpose statement of unleashing everyone’s potential to be happier, healthier and more productive at work, and our mission to use the best of science, technology and innovation to detect, measure and impact chronic stress and positive productivity at work.

