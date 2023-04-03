Smart50 Workplaces 2023: RUBIX

Founder: Dylan Smith

National talent manager: Dan Nuroo

Headquarters: Melbourne, Victoria

Year founded: 2014

Employees: 50-100

Industry: Professional services

Website: rubix.com.au

Operating a hybrid workplace, RUBIX shows commitment to maintaining the work-life balance of its people. “While we are a client-facing organisation, we have worked with our clients to ensure that the hybrid style of working in 2023 is consistent across everyone.”

RUBIX has activities in place to maintain its connection between people, and “the ability to work securely and safely from your own house is still very much a part of our working life”.

As the IT industry works heavily from home, building a connection between staff members is a challenge. “There is no substitute for sharing a coffee or sitting across a table from someone; there is also the issue that a lot of younger workers only know the online way of working.”

RUBIX’ management addresses these issues on a daily basis.

Using the example of its latest hire, RUBIX says their “ability to meet a decent proportion of the staff genuinely impacted his decision making process in joining us.”

Employee engagement, coffee roulette, regular catch-ups and social events “have strengthened our bond with people, which seems to have had an effect in lowering attrition”.

Another difficulty RUBIX has to deal with? “The sheer amount of approaches from competitors or recruiters is a challenge in both hiring and retention.”

“If a candidate chooses us, we live up to their expectations — we are seeing strong retention.”

RUBIX is no stranger to Smart50 lists, making last year’s list of fastest-growing SMEs.

