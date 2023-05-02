Six things this growing business is doing differently to be inclusive to all brains

If you’re still expecting your people to work like reliable robots, clocking 40 hours a week in business hours and maintaining productivity at a steady level throughout the day, this is your wake-up call. The truth is, every person is different and every brain is different, and if we don’t evolve our workplaces to be truly inclusive of our very human needs, we risk losing some of our best people and limiting the potential of our companies.

As a neurodivergent business founder, research suggesting that teams with neurodivergent professionals in some roles can be 30% more productive than those without the comes as no surprise. Neurodivergent brains are often more creative and innovative, and with the right support systems they can thrive.

Technology might be evolving at a rapid pace, but even Chat GPT, which we’ve embraced as a time-saving tool in our business, doesn’t replace the need for what only humans can bring. The future workplace is human-centric and human-inclusive.

Here are six things we’re doing differently to be inclusive to all brains.

1. Revolutionising our recruitment

The recruitment process can be stressful. It has a tendency to alienate many humans and trigger significant anxiety. And what’s the benefit of that? From confusingly-worded job ads (what do we mean by ‘excellent communication skills’?), to strangely secretive interview processes, it’s a minefield for neurodivergent brains.

In the past I’ve struggled with intense panic ahead of job interviews, not knowing what questions might be asked, what the format will be, or who will be in the room. These are simple things that when communicated in advance can save a lot of unnecessary stress and confusion.

So we committed to clearly worded job ads that encourage neurodivergent people and people with disabilities to apply. We accept job applications via video, audio or written formats, provide interview questions and confirm the exact process with candidates ahead of time; and we clearly communicate at every stage whether candidates are successful or not.

2. Human-affirming onboarding

Many of us take for granted the social norms that we understand in the workplace — from how to dress appropriately for client meetings, to understanding sarcasm or jokes that may not land well with a neurodivergent brain.

So when a new person joins our team, we make a point of explaining things clearly and ask about their preferences so we can accommodate their needs. Maybe it’s bringing fidget toys into meetings or sometimes having an afternoon nap; prioritising these conversations upfront saves confusion and sets up a psychologically safe working environment where everyone is welcome.

We have a no-shame policy around everything from struggling with memory or executive function to having trouble focusing or needing to have meeting-free blocks each day.

3. We have a process

Every business will have tasks that are done regularly and repetitively, but often expects people to remember the steps involved, rather than really spelling them out.

For some brains, learning and remembering multiple steps is difficult, but that doesn’t reflect their ability to do the steps. The answer? Codifying steps and automating processes, rather than relying on human memory.

To further clarify what’s expected, we’ve used time tracking tech to measure how long specific tasks in our business usually take, so that we can set realistic expectations around workloads, and support human brains that might struggle with time blindness and time management.

4. Stretching our flexibility

Did you have a mini revelation while stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdowns about when you actually do your best work? Same. No two humans have exactly the same energy and productivity patterns, so expecting everyone to be on in the same way for the same hours each day is a recipe for burnout.

We established a block of five core working hours for our people during the day, but the rest of their hours they can make up at the time that suits them best, whether they’re an early bird, a night owl, or just a busy parent trying to juggle everything.

The success of this approach is built on trust and communication. As a fully remote workplace, we give our people autonomy around their work day and we trust them to get tasks done in the way that works for them. All we ask is that they communicate proactively when they have a changing schedule — whether that’s taking the morning off to take their kids to swimming lessons, or ducking out for an extra long walk over lunchtime.

5. Accomplishments over hours

Presenteeism and clock-watching for attendance are the ultimate ick in 2023. We’ve all had days at work when our minds aren’t really there, even if we’re physically at our desk and others where in just a few hours we’ve pumped out some of our best work.

So we measure success on achievements, not time spent.

For neurodivergent brains in particular, we might have periods of intense hyperfocus where ideas are flowing and productivity is amplified, but this is often followed by a period of mental exhaustion. When we support brains to work in their own unique way, without shame or guilt around needing time for recovery, we’re enabling people to do their best work.

And we help our people with productivity through coaching, support and constantly improving the way we work.

6. Kindness first

Leading a rapidly scaling business (from solo to a team of 20 in two years) means putting kindness first.

This includes providing kind, direct and clear feedback in one-on-one meetings with team members, setting explicit expectations and then supporting people to meet them, and open and honest communication. No surprises or left-of-field performance critiques that leave people feeling winded.

It’s about seeing everyone as a person first, rather than a worker who’s just there to service your business. Unsurprisingly, this inclusive approach means people actually want to do their best work and go above and beyond.

Humans matter, and human-inclusive workplaces make sense. Think about the potential untapped talent you could all access by broadening your accessibility and inclusion — from the way you recruit to the way you recognise individuals and their unique achievements.

We’re still learning and evolving, but it’s exciting to be building an inclusive place where every brain is welcome, even neurodivergent brains like mine.

Sarah Spence is the founder and strategic director of Content Copywriting.

