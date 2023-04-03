Smart50 Workplaces

Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Shine Drink

April 3, 2023
Shine Drink

Founders: Steve Chapman, Sam Prince
Head of HR, people and culture: Zara Whiston
Headquarters: Manly, New South Wales
Year founded: 2016
Employees: 5-20
Industry: Consumer goods
Website: shinedrink.com

The move of Shine Drink’s headquarters to Manly Beach provided staff with the opportunity to swim, surf and stroll on the sand during breaks to relax and recharge.

“Being out of the central CBD allows for an environment that garners creativity and encourages ‘a breath of fresh air’,” says its application.

Looking after its people is an utmost priority, it says. “We are firm believers that being close to nature, whether that may be the ocean or a park, can significantly increase your mood and attitude towards work.”

And Shine Drink does appear to value people and culture. It conducts regular one-on-one meetings with employees, as well as daily team huddles, and promotes mental health and offers hybrid work flexibility where possible. It’s necessary in the Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry, which is “known for its fast-paced, high-pressure environment,” where burnout is a key threat to staff wellbeing.

Culture and values at Shine Drink

Our mission is that we exist to help people think, feel and do better — to rid the world of bad energy.

At Shine, our core values are:

  • Humility
  • Hunger
  • Smartness
  • Accountability
  • Kaizen

