Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Sidekicker

Ben Ice
April 3, 2023
Sidekicker founders

Founders: Thomas Amos, Jacqueline Bull
Head of HR, people and culture: Liam D’Ortenzio
Headquarters: Melbourne, Victoria
Year founded: 2012
Employees: 100-200
Industry: Professional services
Website: sidekicker.com/au

Sidekicker’s Sidekicker Plus program “brings together all the incredible people benefits and perks that employees can enjoy as part of their journey with us” and has been a boon for hiring and retention over the past 12 months. The company also offers flexibility, including the option to work from anywhere for up to eight weeks a year, generous parental leave, exclusive discounts, wellbeing programs and volunteer days.

A dedicated people and culture team works closely with managers to monitor and respond to concerns around employee mental health – commonplace in the tech industry.

Sidekicker “puts a premium on creating a positive workplace culture to attract and retain top talent.” Weekly lunches, monthly social events, DEI-focused events throughout the year and an annual ‘fly-home’ event where all employees gather in Melbourne help ensure a great culture.

“Promoting a community fosters a happy and engaged workplace, leading to better employee engagement, productivity and retention.”

Culture and values at Sidekicker

  • Break barriers: You identify opportunities when they arise; create them when they don’t.
  • Own it: Accountability, it drives your initiatives.
  • Show good judgement: You make good calls on the next best action.
  • Unlock potential: You have a growth mindset.
  • Get involved: Create connections and contribute to your community.

