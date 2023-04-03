Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Sidekicker

Founders: Thomas Amos, Jacqueline Bull

Head of HR, people and culture: Liam D’Ortenzio

Headquarters: Melbourne, Victoria

Year founded: 2012

Employees: 100-200

Industry: Professional services

Website: sidekicker.com/au

Sidekicker’s Sidekicker Plus program “brings together all the incredible people benefits and perks that employees can enjoy as part of their journey with us” and has been a boon for hiring and retention over the past 12 months. The company also offers flexibility, including the option to work from anywhere for up to eight weeks a year, generous parental leave, exclusive discounts, wellbeing programs and volunteer days.

A dedicated people and culture team works closely with managers to monitor and respond to concerns around employee mental health – commonplace in the tech industry.

Sidekicker “puts a premium on creating a positive workplace culture to attract and retain top talent.” Weekly lunches, monthly social events, DEI-focused events throughout the year and an annual ‘fly-home’ event where all employees gather in Melbourne help ensure a great culture.

“Promoting a community fosters a happy and engaged workplace, leading to better employee engagement, productivity and retention.”

Culture and values at Sidekicker

Break barriers: You identify opportunities when they arise; create them when they don’t.

Own it: Accountability, it drives your initiatives.

Show good judgement: You make good calls on the next best action.

Unlock potential: You have a growth mindset.

Get involved: Create connections and contribute to your community.

Back to Smart50 Workplaces list.