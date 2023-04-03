Smart50 Workplaces 2023: SMART IN PLANNING

Founder: Susan Martin

Headquarters: Sydney, New South Wales

Year founded: 2014

Employees: 5-20

Industry: Retail

Website: smartinplanning.com

A big personnel challenge SMART IN PLANNING faces is the rarity of skilled merchandise planners — “as rare as hen’s teeth,” says the company’s Smart50 Workplaces submission.

The role is an integral part of the merchandise function within a retailer’s head office: “It takes years of experience and specialised training to be a confident and credible planner.”

Common restrictions such as full-time, on-site hours, headwinds faced in retail, the growth of e-commerce, the pandemic and supply chain issues are all major challenges that mean “many planners fall out of their specialty”.

SMART IN PLANNING offers a number of benefits to staff to alleviate these concerns, which have “seen high-calibre applicants keen to be a part of our business, growing their careers with us”.

The company’s CEO and leadership team pride themselves on being accessible, approachable, professional and non-judgmental, so employees know support is close at hand. A hybrid work structure prioritises healthy lifestyle choices and a preventative approach to stress and burnout.

Culture and values at SMART IN PLANNING

SMART IN PLANNING lives by two mantras which resonate deeply with our team of planners.

Change the face of planning.

Planning as it should be.

These mantras celebrate their unique skill mix, inspire them to do their best work, and place value on our company’s unique approach. They remind our team that we’re all part of something bigger and connected to the cause.

Our mantras lead to best engagement, best practice, best output, and best outcomes from our team and for our clients.

