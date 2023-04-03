Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Tank Stream Labs

Founder: Bradley Delamare

Headquarters: Sydney, New South Wales

Year founded: 2012

Employees: 5-20

Industry: Professional services

Website: tankstreamlabs.com

Tank Stream Labs is a Sydney co-working space working in the tech industry, and its staff are not immune to the mental health pressures of the current situation, which has seen layoffs and hiring freezes in tech businesses nationwide.

Therefore management takes an “active role” to discuss mental health with staff: “We encourage all team members to be approachable, look out for their team members and to raise with management if they believe any issues exist within the team.”

The business conducts weekly team meetings, directs meetings between its CEO and staff members weekly, and offers flexibility if team members need to take time off to care for their mental health.

Another challenge is that, since the business is customer-focused and always puts the customer first, “we are providing all of our attention to our customers”.

“This means we drop everything to assist our members, which can cause additional stress for team members when they are having to reprioritise their tasks.

“Our approach to support staff is having an open door policy where all staff members are to feel comfortable to speak to our management team with any mental health, stress and burnout concerns.”

Culture and values at Tank Stream Labs

Tank Stream Labs’ values drive our everyday behaviour:

Collaboration: Providing networking opportunities for businesses in the space to collaborate and learn from each other.

Providing networking opportunities for businesses in the space to collaborate and learn from each other. Community: Creating a community of like-minded people to enable businesses to grow, evolve and succeed together.

Creating a community of like-minded people to enable businesses to grow, evolve and succeed together. Innovation: Establishing a space for businesses to learn and think innovatively through programs, events and social activities.

Back to Smart50 Workplaces list.