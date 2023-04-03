Smart50 Workplaces 2023: TRESP Recruitment

Founder: Mehdi Barzegari

Head of HR, people and culture: Marielle Bernardo

Headquarters: Sydney, New South Wales

Year founded: 2012

Employees: 5-20

Industry: Healthcare

Website: tresp.com.au

“Our product is people,” says TRESP Recruitment’s Smart50 Workplaces submission, “the most unpredictable product there is to sell.” Contingent recruitment can also be very competitive and has major ups and downs. All of this can lead to stress, anxiety and issues with mental health.

To support its staff, it provides mental health leave days, and a flexible work environment that encourages team members to take time out to support their own mental health. TRESP Recruitment is aligning its policies to the Mentally Healthy Minimum Standards.

Despite its challenges, recruitment can be a “rewarding industry that helps advance careers”. A cloud-based business, it is embracing “work from anywhere” and has expanded its team into regional New South Wales and the Philippines. It organises weekly virtual team games and makes an effort to celebrate successes, birthdays and anniversaries to make sure remote workers feel valued and included.

Culture and values at TRESP Recruitment

We believe that innovation starts with teamwork. That great teams can achieve more than any individual within. And that it all starts by bringing the right people together in the right place at the right time.

We’re proud to be recruiters and believe our combination of knowledge, accountability, passion, and industry expertise makes us the standout choice for our clients, candidates, and community.

