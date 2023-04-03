Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Untangld

Founders: James Needham, Jamal Cassim, Danish Chan

Head of HR, people and culture: Jamal Cassim

Headquarters: Collingwood, Victoria

Year founded: 2020

Employees: 5-20

Industry: Marketing and advertising

Website: untangld.co

Untangld puts a focus on the mental health of its people and that’s necessary: “Marketing and brand agencies are burnout factories,” says its Smart50 Workplaces submission. “Long hours, high stress and a flair for the dramatic.”

It helps staff, helps the culture and has helped with hiring and retention in a competitive market too. “As a small strategy studio, Untangld couldn’t win the best talent by trying to outspend the biggest end of town. So we created a simple promise: your health is more important than anything else.”

Untangld implemented a no-questions-asked, unlimited sick and mental leave days policy: “Whether it’s physical or mental, sick is sick. And your first job is to get better.”

“Today we have a 100% retention rate and have doubled the size of the team in the last 12 months. A total of 167 days have been taken by staff to take care of themselves.”

Culture and values at Untangld

We have four shared values:

Open: In our choices, conversations and collaborations, we’re curious, collegial and comfortable being vulnerable.

In our choices, conversations and collaborations, we’re curious, collegial and comfortable being vulnerable. No rockstars: No single one of us is as smart as all of us. We share the glory and support the team.

No single one of us is as smart as all of us. We share the glory and support the team. Enjoy the game: Play hard, and celebrate the moments. We care about each other, the little wins and the work we make.

Play hard, and celebrate the moments. We care about each other, the little wins and the work we make. Karma is real: We help the vulnerable and treat people with respect. We never coerce and we don’t work with nasty people.

Back to Smart50 Workplaces list.