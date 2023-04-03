Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Vivi International

Founder: Lior Rauchberger

Senior HR leader: Kelly Chadwick

Headquarters: South Yarra, Victoria

Year founded: 2017

Employees: 100-200

Industry: Education

Website: vivi.io

Vivi International secured a series B funding round that saw it expand internationally and make last year’s Smart50 list of fastest-growing SMEs. This grand expansion has ushered in some growing pains.

“We have had a period of immense growth in a small amount of time. With that comes an immense amount of opportunity to grow and learn, but there is workload and working hours that have been the largest challenges at our stage.

“To solve some of these challenges we are implementing core business hours, flexible work arrangements, and going through role-clarity exercises to ensure we are providing clarity and transparency in a global environment.”

To manage these challenges, Vivi International offers a range of mental health initiatives, flexibility options and communications structures to ensure remote working staff are kept in the look and don’t feel isolated.

Culture and values at Vivi International

One team: Grow together, challenge each other, commit 100% with absolute integrity and without ego.

Customer first: Customers are at the heart of everything we do. Laser-focused on delivering the best possible solutions that improve outcomes for every Vivi user.

Enable success: Refuse to accept mediocrity, insist on high standards, fight to be the leader in classroom technology.

Be courageous: Take bold risks to be the best, dare to pursue and do what others didn't think possible.

Blaze a trail: Be admired by customers, suppliers, partners, and employees for being wildly innovative, constantly evolving and challenging the status quo.

