Smart50 Workplaces 2023: Wavelink

April 3, 2023
Wavelink founder

Founder: Ilan Rubin
Head of HR, people and culture: Melanie Brooks
Headquarters: Hawthorn, Victoria
Year founded: 1998
Employees: 20-50
Industry: Technology — hardware and software
Website: wavelink.com.au

Wavelink is pleased with its strong staff retention and says the number one reason for this is its “supportive environment where employees are recognised and rewarded”.

To deliver this, it offers paid training and development, mental health days, social events, travel and parking budgets, paid company lunches weekly, social events hosted inside work hours and paid domestic violence leave and miscarriage leave.

Another great system that aids culture and productivity has been KPIs for all staff, with associated bonuses for successful achievements each quarter: “This has been highly motivating for our employees and provided clarity to each person in their role.”

Culture and values at Wavelink

  • One team: We foster an inclusive, collaborative, and supportive team environment that prides itself on respect, accountability, and resilience.
  • Adaptable: Our multi-talented team has the growth mindset and market knowledge to anticipate changing conditions and the flexibility and open-mindedness to meet the needs of our vendors, partners and employees.
  • Customer first: We recognise that our customers are the core reason for our business success, and we are committed to being responsive and accommodating to their needs.
  • Communication: We believe in the power of open and honest communication that encourages consistent, constructive, and concise feedback.

