Why getting stuck in the weeds or the clouds could mean startup stagnation

As a founder, it’s time you learned how to zoom.

I first started thinking about the difference between big-picture thinking and detail-oriented doing when I started running a business. As someone who has a serious bias for action, I’ve always been more at home when managing operations and diving into the detail. I’m pretty sure this stemmed from my early career working in project roles, where taking action and delivering outcomes was the job. But I learned early on that starting a business requires the founder to practice both the big and the small; all doing and no thinking leads to stagnation, just as all thinking and no doing does too.

A good founder needs to live in both the weeds and the clouds.

They need to learn how to zoom.

The weeds

When you’re in the weeds you’re focused entirely on what’s in front of you. You’re meticulous. You live and die by your to-do list. No ball gets dropped. Everything is handled. You’re efficient. You’re reliable. People trust you.

These all sound like great traits (and they are) but there’s a serious opportunity cost when you’re in too deep. You might get easily overwhelmed. Perhaps you micromanage. And you certainly don’t lift your head to see how far you’ve come or if you’re even on the right track. When you’re in the weeds you operate like a washing machine, working hard but going round and round in circles.

Living in the weeds = execution without intention.

Execution without intention results in spinning your wheels.

The clouds

When you’re in the clouds, you see the big picture. You strategise. You plan. You see endless possibilities and may notice connections others can’t. You get excited and dream big.

But being a dreamer also has a trade-off. You may spend so much time thinking and not enough time putting your head down to take action and actually get things done.

Yes, the devil is in the detail. But the devil is also in the sky, looking down. Living in the clouds = vision without execution.

Vision without execution is delusion.

The weeds and the clouds

A great leader or founder must have the ability to think big and act small. Thinking big sets the vision, acting small makes progress towards the end goal. Think of it this way; clouds produce rain that falls on the weeds, which ultimately helps them flourish. Weeds produce organic vapours that rise up, leading to more droplets and brighter clouds (it’s true, look it up). They both need each other to grow.

When you co-exist in the weeds and the clouds you have both vision and execution.

Vision and execution is realisation.

Learning to zoom

It’s possible to be both a big-picture thinker and a detail-oriented doer, and you can also train yourself to zoom.

If you’re detail-oriented, learn how to get out of the weeds and into the clouds:

Learn to live with a certain amount of disorder and chaos. When I was training myself to spend more time considering the broader context in which I operated, I intentionally let inconsequential details slide in an effort to help me let go. Emails remained in the inbox unread. Admin items weren’t actioned right away. I developed an ability to live with some disorder, and in doing so allowed myself to look up. (And in case you’re wondering, my world didn’t fall apart in the process!)

Actively step outside yourself. When you’re in the detail you often look at the task that’s directly in front of you rather than considering the system to which it belongs. Actively put yourself in the shoes of others (your employees, customers, stakeholders) and new insights will likely arise.

Schedule time to do nothing. The best ideas don’t pop into your head according to a schedule. They come when you least expect it; in the shower, on a walk, while in the ocean. Schedule time to do nothing and you’ll be surprised by how productive ‘nothing’ can actually be.

If you’re a thinker, learn how to come back to earth:

Recognise when you’re in motion or action. This concept is something I first read about on James Clear’s blog ; ‘ w hen you’re in motion, you’re planning and strategising and learning. Those are all good things, but they don’t produce a result. Action, on the other hand, is the type of behavior that will deliver an outcome.’ Outlining ten new product features you could build is motion. Building one is action. Brainstorming five articles you could write is motion. Putting pen to paper is action. Many dreamers mistake motion for action, believing that their planning and ideating will produce a result when it won’t. The first step to getting in a ‘doing’ state is to be aware of when you think you are but you’re not.

Chunk it down. To avoid overwhelm and paralysis an effective trick is to chunk your work down into its smallest tasks and complete the easiest or most energising task first. If you’re creative and dream of overhauling your brand but feel stressed about the process, start by simply creating a mood board. If you have a brilliant plan to build a new product, take one small action and begin.

Put time in the calendar to do detailed work. Just like do-ers you should put time in the diary to do nothing and let creative ideas bubble to the surface. Dreamers should block out time to take action on the set of tasks they’ve identified. Start by blocking out 2 hours to act, and work up to longer stints over time.

Don’t let a strong preference for the weeds or the clouds hold you back from making your vision a reality. Learn the art of zooming, practice vision and execution, and see your dreams come to life.

Anna Mackenzie is co-founder of lady-brains.