From cancer detection to a rollerskating club: The female-led startups awarded in UNSW Founders’ New Wave program

UNSW Founders New Wave Program Manager Kristen Phillips said the program offers access to skills-building workshops, expert masterclasses and industry-leading mentors.

“This program is all about supporting and empowering women and addressing the gender gap in entrepreneurship by launching more women-led startups,” she said.

“Most of the women who come through this program are pitching for the first time, which is inspirational to see.

“One of the biggest challenges for female startups is access to funding, sometimes it can take up to 9 months to secure funding. Women continue to be underrepresented and face challenging barriers when it comes to launching startups, and we want to change that.

“We want to give these women the confidence to launch their own startups. Our mission is to support and inspire female founders, which is why we have pulled together resources, workshops and events for them to access during the program.”

Ms Phillips confirmed that all funding received by the startups would go towards growing and launching their businesses.

The New Wave program runs twice annually in the university term breaks.