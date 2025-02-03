LaunchVic unveils Basecamp program to address startup leadership gap

If you like this article, share it with your friends.

LaunchVic’s Basecamp program targets founders to help navigate the complexities of leadership, including hiring and retaining talent.

LaunchVic has launched Basecamp – a six-week program designed to help seed to Series A startup founders navigate the complexities of leadership, including hiring and retaining talent.

According to a joint 2023 report from the Tech Council of Australia and LaunchVic, there is a critical shortage of non-technical roles in the startup ecosystem – particularly at the senior executive level.

LaunchVic chair Leigh Jasper said this issue disproportionately affects first-time and technical founders, with executive hiring mistakes often having dire consequences.

“In those early stages, making the wrong executive hire can kill a company. And as an investor, one of the most common problems you hear from portfolio companies is issues hiring the right people,” Jasper said.

“Founders may be experts in their fields and the problem they’re solving, but won’t often have

experience hiring and managing a team, especially at that C-suite level.”

The Basecamp program aims to address these gaps in startup leadership. The curriculum was developed in consultation with founders, investors, and accelerator leaders, and aims to help participants build strategic hiring roadmaps and secure C-suite talent. This includes key areas such as HR, sales, operations, finance and growth.

The program will also focus on retention and long-term success for startup hires.

LaunchVic CEO Dr Kate Cornick said Basecamp is part of the organisation’s strategy to drive sustainable growth within Victoria’s startup ecosystem.

“This initiative not only helps founders attract the talent crucial for their growth but ensures these hires thrive in meaningful roles with clear pathways for advancement,” Cornick said.

Basecamp aligns with LaunchVic’s broader push to expand accelerator and pre-accelerator programs, tapping into university talent and scaling initiatives like the 30 by 30 program, which aims to develop 30 Victorian startups into global businesses with $1 billion valuations by 2030.

Cornick told SmartCompany in a recent interview that Basecamp is a critical stepping stone in supporting startups post-accelerator, focusing on strategic support, leadership development, and operational planning.

The Basecamp news also follows LaunchVic announcing the creation of grants of up to $300,000 for angel networks and VCs that set up shop or expand in Victoria.

Designed to bridge the gap in early-stage venture funding, the grants aim to boost access to capital by supporting new VCs and angel networks in covering establishment and operational costs.

Running from May to June 2025, expressions of interest for Basecamp’s inaugural cohort are open until February 24.

