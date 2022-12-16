Startup News

Christmas comes early for 14 Aussie startups that raised $260 million this week

Eloise Keating and Tegan Jones
December 16, 2022
Neighbourlytics

(L-R) Neighbourlytics co-founder Jessica Christiansen-Franks, Marisa Warren from ALIAVIA Ventures, and Neighbourlytics co-founder Lucinda Hartley. Source: supplied.

It looks like the VCs are rushing to splash some cash before Christmas shutdowns. This week even eclipses what was on the table a fortnight ago, with over $260 million of investment across 14 startups.

Synchron: $110 million

Medical tech company Synchron takes out the top spot of the week, with $110 million led by ARCH Venture Partners. it’s joined by Bezos Expeditions, Microsoft’s Gates Frontier and Khosla Ventures.

COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Trending

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.