Amazon to shell out $1.45 billion for Aussie-founded self-driving car startup Zoox

Amazon is reportedly set to acquire Aussie-founded self-driving car startup Zoox for more than US$1 billion ($1.45 billion), following rumours to that effect that were circulating earlier this month.

First reported in The Information, which cited ‘people with knowledge of the deal’, the acquisition may sport a significant dollar figure. But it does mark a dip from Zoox’s previous valuation of US$3.2 billion ($4.3 billion), reached in 2018 when it raised $675 million.

The startup also raised $200 million in October last year, although a new valuation wasn’t publicly revealed at the time.

Amazon has been experimenting with things like drone delivery and warehouse robots, but the acquisition would mark its first serious step into the world of autonomous vehicles.

According to The Information, it’s not clear whether the tech giant plans on using the vehicles to build a self-driving fleet of delivery vehicles or not.

The acquisition follows reports that Zoox had been struggling to secure fresh funding in the volatile COVID-19 environment. It reportedly had to lay off 100 staff — about 10% of its workforce — and cut 120 contractors.

Zoox was founded back in 2012 by Australian Tim Kentley-Klay and American Jesse Levinson, and operated in relative stealth mode until its massive Series B round in 2018.

It may not be the exit anyone had planned for, but the sale could still provide a payout for Aussie investors in the startup.

The Series B round was led by Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes, who committed $100 million to the business. That was five times the amount of any previous investments he had made.

Venture capital fund Blackbird also took part.

At the time, Cannon-Brookes joined the board of the startup, and on Twitter called Zoox “the most ambitious company I’ve ever met”.

However, it wasn’t long before the path became rocky. In August 2018, less than a month after the Series B round closed, Kentley-Klay was ousted from the business.

“This morning — without a warning, cause or right of reply — the board fired me,” he said in a tweet.

“Today was Silicon Valley up to its worst tricks,” he added.

The following January, Zoox appointed former Intel executive Aicha Evans as its new chief.

At the time of writing, neither Amazon nor Zoox have commented on the acquisition. According to The Information, it is expected to be announced on Friday in Los Angeles, so we will likely have more details on Saturday morning in Australia.

