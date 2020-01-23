Amazon is bringing its ‘Indoor Cam’ to Australia — despite claims it ironically poses a security risk

Amazon-owned home security tech company Ring is reportedly launching more products Down Under, despite privacy scandals and lawsuits still plaguing the US-based business.

According to a report from Gizmodo, the security company is bringing its problematic devices to Australia next month.

Ring, which was acquired by e-commerce giant Amazon in 2016, offers ‘smart security’ products, including a video doorbell and a security camera allowing for two-way conversations.

The ‘Indoor Cam’ product, for inside the home, also offers two-way chat and night vision and has a motion-sensing recording feature. And of course, it’s also now Alexa-enabled.

Ring promotes its products as providing peace of mind — allowing parents to keep an eye on the babysitter at home, or check in on the kids. So, not creepy at all.

But, predictably, it turns out this entirely wholesome product could be hijacked.

Multiple reports have come out about Ring devices being compromised. One hacker used the two-way chat to make racist comments about a 15-year-old boy, and another turned the heat up in a baby’s room while he was sleeping.

In another particularly Black Mirror-esque case, a cyber intruder used the device to talk to an eight-year-old girl, claiming to be her “best friend” Santa, and encouraging her to swear at her mother and mess up her room.

That family is now taking legal action against Ring.

In true PR 101, Ring insisted its own systems had not been compromised, instead, shifting the blame onto customers.

“Unfortunately, when people reuse the same username and password on multiple services, it’s possible for bad actors to gain access to many accounts,” the company said in a statement.

Now, despite the swathe of bad press, it’s launching in Australia.

If Aussies want to chance their luck, the Indoor Cam will reportedly be available from February 18 for $99.

