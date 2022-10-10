Startup News, Venture Capital

VC player Antler reportedly gauging interest in new multimillion-dollar fund targeting earliest-stage startups

David Adams
October 10, 2022

Source: Antler

Venture capital firm Antler is reportedly gauging investor interest in a new $60 million fund dedicated to extremely early-stage Australian startups, defying broader market uncertainty.

The Australian Financial Review reports the Singapore-based Antler is contacting big-name investors who poured money into its first Australian startup fund, which has now expended nearly $46 million.

Unlike other VC firms which may deploy capital once a business have proven credentials, Antler’s generator model targets startups at their very earliest stages.

The firm says it executes up to twelve weeks of business ideation with those burgeoning teams, and provides funding to support participants while they build their ideas into business realities.

Partnership and investment opportunities offered to the most promising founders.

In exchange for backing startups at their very earliest stages, Antler reserves the right to expend further capital during further funding rounds to retain its pro-rata ownership share.

Its Australian portfolio companies include insurance disruptor Upcover and carbon impact reporting firm Trace, among others.

Antler currently says individuals and teams behind extremely early-stage startups, who may be looking for an additional co-founder, are free to apply for its pre-launch program.

That scheme, which provides 10 weeks of intense business development followed by an additional five weeks of “scaling support” for successful teams, kicks off in January 2023.

Antler also says it will consider existing Australian businesses through a “rolling intake” approach.

SmartCompany has contacted Antler and Australian chief Bede Moore for comment.

COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Trending

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.