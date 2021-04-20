Aussie tech giant Atlassian has acquired Brisbane-based startup ThinkTilt for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2016 by Simon Herd, Kate Caldecott and Charles Gutjahr, ThinkTilt is the creator of ProForma, a no-code or low-code tool allowing teams to build and design forms and checklists within Atlassian’s Jira project tracking software.

It is currently used by some 700 companies, offers support in 245 languages, and comes with more than 300 pre-built form templates.

In a LinkedIn post, Herd thanked those who have supported the startup over the years and said he is “thrilled to be working with such a great team” at Atlassian.

In a comment, Caldecott added that it has been “such a big journey” for the co-founders.

The acquisition builds on Atlassian’s efforts to address challenges faced by businesses shifting to agile and digital workplace environments.

ThinkTilt’s co-founders will join Atlassian, bringing an “exceptional culture and relentless customer focus”, said Edwin Wong, Atlassian’s head of product for IT.

The ProForma product helps “empower any team in [an] organisation to deliver great service and support to all their other employees quickly”, Wong explained in a blog post about the acquisition.

In modern workplaces, employees require constant contact with various different departments and their expectations regarding good experiences are “higher than ever”, Wong noted.

“Work is disrupted as employees try to navigate poorly defined processes and find the right team to help with their request,” he explained.

“The problem is compounded by the normalisation of remote work – no longer can employees wander the office to find assistance.”

Finding the right technology to address these issues is “mission critical”, to ensure every team is operating at its full potential, Wong said.