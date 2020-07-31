Atlassian has bought asset management platform Mindville in a bid to boost its IT offering as COVID-19 accelerates the shift towards a “software-centric” world.

The deal — financial terms for which were not disclosed — is the latest popular Atlassian Marketplace application to be acquired by the technology giant, with hopes it will improve Jira Service Desk services for clients worldwide.

Founded in 2012, Mindville is billed as an asset visibility tool helping large organisations track and manage their business operations.

Mindville, headquartered in Sweden, has more than 1,700 customers around the world, including NASA, Spotify and Samsung.

In a statement, Atlassian’s head of tech teams Noah Wasmer said the deal would bolster Atlassian’s information technology service management (ITSM) capabilities.

“Even in the pre-COVID era, companies were increasingly becoming digital businesses. Now, that transformation is accelerating,” he said.

“Whether it’s supporting a remote workforce, bringing doctor “visits” into the digital realm, or facilitating grocery deliveries, IT organizations play a vital role.

“Mindville is already a very successful partner in the Atlassian Marketplace, and we will continue to augment their asset and configuration management capabilities and integrate it tightly with Jira Service Desk.”

NASDAQ-listed Atlassian also unveiled quarter four earnings on Thursday — reporting a 29% increase in quarterly revenue year-on-year.

For the fiscal year 2020, revenue increased 33% to US$1.6 billion ($2.23 billion), as the technology platform continues to achieve high growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company booked a net loss of US$350.7 million across the year, down from its US$533.9 million loss last year.

