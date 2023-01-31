How this Aussie business is looking to disrupt the global seafood market with plant-based alternatives

Australian company Boldly Foods is poised to disrupt the world’s plant-based food industry after announcing the launch of its line of plant-based seafood, with plans already in the works to bring 100% vegan products to the $600 billion global seafood market.

Boldly founder Allen Zelden, who is also co-founder of the PlantForm accelerator, has confirmed the Sydney-based company will launch this summer through restaurant and food service partnerships across the United States.

The plant-based food brand line of 100% vegan seafood includes calamari, salmon and tuna sashimi, shrimp, crab sticks, and white fish fillets, which will cater to flexitarian consumers looking to adjust their seafood intake by including plant-based alternatives.

Zelden tells SmartCompany Boldly is on a mission to accelerate the proliferation of plant-based proteins in food service by creating a positive experience centred around community, while also addressing health and environmental concerns.

“To date, leading companies in the US and Europe have been leading the charge with new, innovative plant-based foods while Australia has essentially remained a bystander when it comes to stretching beyond our shores,” he said.

“There’s undoubtedly very strong global demand for Australian produce and foods. With around two-thirds of our agricultural products exported, it’s only a matter of time before that global sentiment trickles across to Australian plant-based proteins.”

But in order for Australia to “take its rightful place on the global plant-based stage”, Zelden says the country must “look beyond the burger”.

A core ingredient used in the Boldly seafood line will be Konjac root vegetables, which are starchy root vegetables grown in parts of Asia that are well known for their high fibre content and texture.

Zelden says he has been blown away by the consumer response to Boldly Foods line.

“The consumer response to our plant-based seafood line has been incredible, in particular to its likeness to conventional seafood, and much of this is due to using konjac root vegetable as a core ingredient, something the US and Australia haven’t been exposed to as much when it comes to plant-based proteins,” he said.

“Konjac is an incredibly versatile ingredient we have spent years innovating with to mimic the taste and texture across a variety of seafood, which is why it’s the core ingredient in our line.”

Zelden says plant-based seafood is still uncharted territory for millions of people, although consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives to conventional meat and dairy.

“I believe the time is right for the next evolution of plant-based seafood products,” he said.

“Seafood dishes are amongst the most popular in food service, hence why we have specifically optimised our versatile range of seafood alternatives so chefs can add their own creative spin to it across all cuisines, while reshaping consumer perceptions around taste, texture, appearance availability and pricing.

“Just like diners now expect plant-based burger options at all fast-food restaurants, it’s only a matter of time before the same expectations are placed upon every sushi and fish and chip shop globally, and we hope to be the catalyst for this.”

Zelden says seafood is the world’s largest traded food commodity with approximately 3 billion people relying on it as a core source of protein in their diets.

“With the fishing industry fraught with public health issues (mercury contamination, overuse of antibiotics in factory fishing) and threatening the future of marine biodiversity, consumers are increasingly realising the simple fact that there is nothing sustainable about fish farming,” he added.

The planet is now at a crucial tipping point where the future will either be filled with fishless fish or fishless oceans, he claims.

“Boldly is on a mission to drive consumers towards the better choice with no compromise, bringing classic tastes to restaurant tables, better than ever.

“With fragmented distribution and increasing cost-of-trade pressures, the global foodservice industry ultimately needs access to more competitive and strategic partners if we are to drive radical systems to change to address the climate crisis and sustainably meet our needs as a growing population.”

This is the start of what Zelden says will be “many more launches and activations in the pipeline prior to launching this summer (winter in Australia) through select foodservice partners across the US”.

While Boldly is keeping the names of those partners under wraps for now, Zelden says the startup has generated interest from “some of the most prominent chefs and renown institutions globally”.

“We’re very excited by the trajectory ahead,” he added.