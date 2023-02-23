Four Australian startups that raised $58 million this week

It’s been a quieter week compared to the last in the Australian funding space. Though the same can’t be said for VC rankings. But we still have four, and honestly very exciting Aussie startups that made over $58 million in funding.

Payment SaaS startup DataMesh has secured $30 million in Series A led by NAB Ventures. It’s joined by Deutsche Bank and 1835i Ventures.

DataMesh provides its merchant customers with a single platform for in-store, online and in-app payments. It also offers modular tools and payment possibilities to suit its clients.

According to DataMesh, its proprietary ‘Unify’ system is low cost but high performance and allows for rapid responses from banks to merchants.

The fresh cash injection will be used to roll out further product infrastructure.

NBN-challenger GigaComm has raised $20 million from existing shareholders to help further expand its fibre and wireless footprint across New South Wales and Victoria.

The company now has a foothold across 300,000 homes and businesses across Sydney and Melbourne, offering high speed plans up to 1000Mbs. It now has its sights set on Brisbane and Canberra.

There are also plans to roll out dedicated wholesale and retail offerings by Q4 of 2o23 as both of these customer segments grow.

While we’re on challengers, Chronicle is coming after PowerPoint with a $7.5 million funding round led by Square Peg Capital and Accel.

Chronicle considers itself a storyteller and aims to solve a couple of problems — how clunky and time consuming it is to make slide decks, and how boring they can be.

Instead, Chronicle simplifies the creation process with ‘blocks’ that users can drop data into and transform into something beautiful to look at quickly.

It’s still in its early stages so it will be fascinating to see if we have the next Canva on our hands.

Clean energy startup MGA Thermal has received $560,000 in seed funding from Shell as part of its GameChanger startup accelerator fund.

Located in Newcastle, the company develops bespoke materials and design technologies to create thermal energy storage solutioms.

Its bespoke thermal storage material, Miscibility Gap Alloys (MGA), is able to store large amounts of energy as heat, in a safe and easy to use way.

MGA Thermal will use the money to help accelerate its pilot pilot program that aims to gather data on what it calls an urgent need for longer-duration energy storage solutions to replace thermal and other conventional power stations.