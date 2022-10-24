Canberra health tech startup Aurabox wins national innovation award

Cloud-based, medical imaging storage, viewing and collaboration platform for doctors and patients, Aurabox, has been announced as Start-Up of the Year at the Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA) 2022 National iAwards.

Other iAwards winners included Pivot Maritime International, which won the Business & Industry Solutions of the Year for its platform which will support business and IT transformation.

Perth-based startup Neurotologix won the Not for Profit & Community Solution of the Year award for its remote patient monitor used to diagnose dizziness and vertigo.

The AIIA iAwards is Australia’s longest-running innovation recognition program.

Aurabox co-founder and CEO Dr Chaturica Athukorala tells SmartCompany the recognition has given the Canberra-based startup “the opportunity to reflect back on the last 16 months and celebrate all that we have achieved”.

“We are thrilled to be recognised on the national stage as a company and product that is making a difference in our community, that’s what Aurabox is all about.

“The future for Aurabox is directed by a drive to facilitate collaboration between doctors to optimise patient outcomes. We’re bringing the powerful tools we have for collecting and sharing patient imaging on the one platform and moving that into the enterprise healthcare space, making them available to the full care team.”

Co-founder and chief technology officer Christopher Skene says Aurabox will be a data platform for medical imaging in the future.

“Right now, Aurabox is delivering really concrete improvements for specialists and care teams, but in the future, Aurabox is going to be the data platform for medical imaging. Whatever you use imaging for, Aurabox is going to empower you to break down the silos surrounding imaging and deliver real healthcare outcomes,” he said.

“We have a tendency in Australia to think that innovation only occurs in products that have a physical component, and our industry support tends to be aligned with that, but most of the problems in healthcare are process or efficiency related. Startups that can deliver on real process outcomes that improve the working lives of healthcare professionals are going to have the biggest impacts.”

Dr Athukorala says her advice for people thinking of developing, or are in the process of creating, their own startup is to start a conversation.

“Australian startups are a valuable source of innovation. Especially in the healthcare sector, where there are a huge number of challenges, they are an underutilised way to develop innovative solutions,” she said.

“This sector is going to need a lot of investment, but ironically it’s probably the most ready it’s ever been for startups — especially health tech — to have an impact. There’s a unique opportunity to address the specific needs of end-users and have the greatest impact possible.

“Talk to people outside of your subject matter expertise, you never know where a conversation might lead — for Aurabox it was in the playground at school pick-up.

“Building a great team is essential. The most important thing is to have a team of people who are as passionate about your company and your goals as you are.”