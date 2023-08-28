Startup News

The Canva Decade: Tracing the journey from bedroom startup to global success

Tegan Jones
August 28, 2023
It’s been 10 years since Canva was first launched to the public. From its humble beginnings in Perth, it has become the epitome of a startup success story.

In the decade since its inception, the company raised over $889 million across 15 funding rounds, reached unicorn status, and became one of the most highly used graphic design tools in the world.

It’s also become an inspiration for other Australian founders, especially women, to try and make their own startup dreams a reality.

Canva has been open about its struggles, from its very first “pretty terrible” pitch deck to the hundreds of rejections it got before finally getting the first ‘yes’ from an investor.

In celebration of 10 years of Canva, we’re taking a look back at some of its biggest milestones. Of course, this isn’t an exhaustive list. Canva has done a lot over the last ten years, these are just some of the highlights.

2007

  • Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht launch Fusion Books — an online tool to design and print custom yearbooks — while Perkins is a student at the University of Western Australia.
  • Fusion Books was popular and even expanded into other countries and informed the idea for an online, easy-to-use design tool with a broader market use.

2012

  • Perkins, Obrecht and Cameron Adams found Canva.

2013

  • August: The beta version launches to the public.

2015

2016

2017

  • May: Canva introduces its ‘Magic Resize’ feature, allowing pro users to instantly resize designs.

2018

  • January: The startup hits unicorn status with a valuation of $1.4 billion after raising $56 million.

2019

  • May: Canva raises $101 million
  • May: It also suffers a data breach, resulting in the data of 139 million users being stolen.
  • May: The company acquires free stock content sites Pexels and Pixabay.

2020

2021

2022

  • The company valuation is marked down from US$40 billion to US$25.6 billion as part of a wider tech startup trend.

2023

