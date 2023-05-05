Four Australian startups that landed $69.5 million in funding this week

Last week was a little quiet in the funding space, but we’re back with a $69.5 million spread across four Australian startups — beating out the $66 million we saw a fortnight ago. And that’s mostly due to one rather larger raise in particular.

Digital health company Eucalyptus has the bulk of the VC cash this week with a chunky $50 million.

Founded in 2019, Eucalyptus is home to a suite of health brands targeting different demographics, including men and women’s health (particularly in regards to weight loss), skincare and sexual wellness.

This is the third bumper funding round for the startup, which landed $60 million in January 2022 and $30 million just six months earlier. It also received $8 million in Series A back in 2020.

But it hasn’t been without its fair share of controversy.

Short-term rental platform, MadeComfy, has raised $10 million in a combination of VC funding and debt. The round was led by Commencer Capital and joined by MC Fiduciary, BridgeLane Capital and private investors. It previously raised $1.1 million in 2017 and $6 million in 2018.