Global Sisters receives $736,000 from Google.org to help women with disabilities start businesses

Australian not-for-profit, Global Sisters has received a US$500,000 ($736,579) grant from Google’s charitable arm, Google.org, to launch a three-year pilot program to help women with disabilities and their carers attain economic independence.

Founded in 2016 by social entrepreneur Mandy Richards, Global Sisters seeks to address the challenges faced by women in accessing mainstream employment. Its approach focuses on empowering women to create income streams through self-employment, particularly in situations where traditional job opportunities are limited.

One of the key focuses for Global Sisters is supporting micro-businesses run by women, which Richards has described as the “backbone” of the economy that nobody talks about.

The program works with a wide range of women who typically aren’t given adequate attention in the small business world, including Indigenous women, migrants and refugees, women over 50, and women with disabilities.

According to the Australian Institute’s Health and Wellness report in 2022, one in six Australians have a disability. And UNSW research shows that while women make up half of those numbers, only a third are NDIS recipients. Part of the problem is that women are often diagnosed with the likes of chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia, which can restrict their disability payments.

Global Sisters says this can lead to these women ending up in part-time or low-paying jobs.

“The funding we’ve received from Google.org will enable more women living with a disability to participate in our lifecycle of business support, so they can access all they need to start and grow their micro business, and embark on the path to financial independence,” Richards said.

“Women with a disability and those who are permanent carers for people with a disability are frequently marginalised from mainstream employment due to structural, systemic barriers. The overall aim will be for each of these women to establish a micro business that generates a sustainable income for themselves.”

The new program is tailored specifically for women with disabilities and carers and includes confidence and skill boosting, networking and coaching. It’s also designed for women who don’t traditionally have the kind of income that allows for opening a small or even micro business in Australia.

“We are thankful that Google.org has seen the potential in our model and is supporting our demonstration project. Our intention is to increase accessibility and business as a genuine possibility for women with disabilities,” Richards said.

“Global Sisters aspires to transform the social system into a safety net rather than quicksand entrenching poverty. This demonstration project is a critical step in this mission.”

To date, Global Sisters has supported over 5,500 women and offered more than $7.6 million in free business support for women-led micro businesses.

“We are seeing a significant impact with women exiting the welfare system, employing others, and purchasing homes as well as paying off homes,” Richards said.

“We encourage more corporations and individuals to get involved through either pro bono coaching and business services, financial investment, collaboration, corporate engagement or purchasing from our Global Sisters’ Marketplace for gifting or catering purposes.”