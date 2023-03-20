Hypersonix: Aussie drone startup selected by US military set to clock Mach 7

A small Australian start-up specialising in hypersonic technology has been awarded a deal to provide a test-bed vehicle to the United States’ Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for testing and evaluation as the next generation of defence and aircraft technologies comes closer to becoming a reality.

Founded in just 2019, Hypersonix Launch Systems has walked away with the prestigious research and development mission to build re-useable aircraft capable of speeds between Mach 5 and Mach 7 that can pretty well outrun everything except other hypersonic craft and weapons.

One of the biggest drawcards of hypersonics is that it has the potential to break through existing anti-aircraft and anti-missile countermeasures as well as deliver payloads to a target far more quickly.

Russia has reportedly been testing hypersonic missiles in Ukraine, and the US and wider AUKUS partners are all keen on the tech and developing it. It is anticipated that hypersonic missiles will eventually complement or replace existing fast cruise missiles, like the very mature Tomahawk.

Hypersonix’s deal feeds into the US Air Force and Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering (USD R&E) partnership that selected Hypersonix Launch Systems “to provide a hypersonic vehicle for its Hypersonic and High-Cadence Airborne Testing Capabilities (HyCAT1) program.”

“DIU’s contract with Hypersonix demonstrates the US’ increased willingness to source commercial technologies from allied countries to meet urgent strategic challenges,” the company said.

The Hypersonix aircraft selected is dubbed the DART AE (Additive Engineering) vehicle, which is largely manufactured using 3D-printing and is powered by a hydrogen-fuelled SPARTAN scramjet engine that is “capable of flying non-ballistic flight patterns at speeds of Mach 5 to Mach 7 and up to 1000 kms in range (400 seconds flight time).”

“The DART AE has a modular payload bay of up to 20 lbs and Hypersonix plans to fly it in early 2024.”

“Our vehicles are capable of non-ballistic flight patterns to at least Mach 7, which exceeds the HyCAT1 specification,” said David Waterhouse, managing director, Hypersonix Launch Systems.”

“Our longer-term focus is to capture a slice of the emerging multi-billion-dollar commercial market for the deployment of small satellites, but clearly Australia’s strategic defence allies see immediate potential in our technology.”

Waterhouse isn’t joking either. With the ink barely dry on the AUKUS subs deal, considerable effort and investment are being ploughed into hypersonic test beds as the next generation of stand-off weapons.

With Australia now admitted to the SSN nuclear-powered subs club, there’s real scope to develop and industrialise the next generation of missile technologies going into those boats, as well as onto ships and likely aircraft.

In 2022 Hypersonix Launch Systems along with the University of Southern Queensland, LSM Advanced Composites, and New South Wales-based Romar Engineering were awarded a $2.95 million Cooperative Research Centres projects grant from the federal government.

This article was first published on The Mandarin.