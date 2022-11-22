New job-matching platform to connect fintechs with jobseekers in the sector

Fintechs with roles to fill and jobseekers in the sector who have been displaced have been invited to be part of a new job-matching platform that gives businesses the tools they need to connect with and retain talent within the ecosystem.

Launched this week by FinTech Australia and talent platform Upplft, The Big Match aims to connect jobseekers within the fintech industry with new roles in the ecosystem.

Fintechs can use this tool to help fill roles quickly with candidates who have prior experience working in an early-stage business.

FinTech Australia general manager Rehan D’Almedia says the industry body is hoping to populate the database with hundreds of candidates over the next few months.

“We’ll be driving this through a broader awareness campaign across FinTech Australia’s membership,” he told SmartCompany.

“The aim is for this platform to become a go-to resource for talent in the fintech sector. It will also supplement our existing jobs board, which lists roles across Australia’s top fintechs.

“The feedback that we’ve gotten from members so far has been incredibly positive, largely because this directly addresses one of the biggest challenges in growing a fintech business — finding talent.”

D’Almedia says the goal is to make it easier for fintech talent to find another relevant role in the same industry.

“Where this will help is with roles where there is ample talent within Australia — this tool will help surface it,” he said.

“There are roles however that require specialised skillsets and some of these skills are not in abundance in Australia. So while this will help with some roles, others will require work from the federal government in reducing the barriers to hiring overseas talent. We’re optimistic, given earlier signals from the government to review this area of policy.”

For jobseekers, The Big Match is free to use and the role-matching process starts as soon as you register with a questionnaire. No CVs are required.

Fintech businesses will be charged a fee for placement. However, FinTech Australia members will receive free registration and significantly reduced flat fees for successful placements.

Upplft founder and co-CEO Neil O’Donnell says finding, attracting and retaining talent is a top priority for any business, particularly in the current market.

“We continue to help and provide support to the thriving fintech ecosystem across Australia and make people aware transitioning from other industries that there are still many great opportunities in the fintech sector,” he said.

According to D’Almedia, talent requirements are constantly shifting within the fintech ecosystem.

“There’s always a demand for new talent from fintechs. And in other cases, companies may require new skill sets as they grow and change direction,” he said.

“By introducing this database, we’re aiming to add an extra element of stability to the fintech talent market. We also want to retain fintech talent within the ecosystem, and ensure new emerging companies are both aware of it and have access to it.”