Linktree launches new marketplace, adding YouTube, Shopify, and Square integrations to the link-in-bio ecosystem

Social media unicorn Linktree has revealed Linktree Marketplace, allowing its 25+ million creators to add over 30 Link Apps and integrations on their landing pages, and for visitors to watch, listen, shop, and donate in one place.

Creators can now add Link Apps and integrations from 30+ partners and services, including PayPal, Square, Shopify, GoFundMe, Youtube, Spotify, SoundCloud, Reddit, TikTok and Twitch, among others. In return, creators get more views, streams, purchases and donations.

This, as Alex Zaccaria, CEO and co-founder of Linktree told SmartCompany, “speaks to this evolution and to the breadth and diversity of our 25 million users. With Linktrees across 250 different verticals and used by everyone from creators, big brands, entrepreneurs to your local pizza store down the street — we wanted to work more closely with our partners and help cater to our users’ evolving needs.”

“This is exactly what Marketplace aims to do. It’s the one-stop partner directory for Link Apps and platform integrations, which provide access to native experiences and services that drive even more engagement and conversion.

“We’re connecting users to over 40 services and enabling their visitors to watch, listen, shop and more — all in the one place.”

The platform is also open to developers, allowing them to develop their own Link Apps and integrations, in addition to those already on offer. Developers can get access to Linktree’s APIs and SDKS, and interested developers can submit their interest within the Marketplace.

Currently, Linktree’s creators receive more than one billion visits per month, with the launch coming months after raising $150 million and reaching a valuation of US$1.3 billion.

Facelifts and faux pas

Linktree Marketplace comes days after Linktree launched a brand new look, rebranding with a new logo and adding features like animated silhouettes, a new custom typeface and colour palette to their product.

“The rebrand marks our evolution from being seen as just a ‘link in bio’ tool to a platform that encompasses many facets of an individual’s digital universe ⁠— a home where creators can truly link to everything they are,” Zaccaria told SmartCompany.

On the announcement on their blog, co-founded Nick Humphreys noted that Linktree “needed a design that was future-focused, really flexible and can tell many different stories”.

While the facelift may have jazzed up creators’ landing pages, some aspects of the design did not go down as well with Pedestrian.TV, which published a hilarious assessment of the logo by noting that “Linktree Has Changed Its Logo To A Butthole”, while wishing its readers Happy Pride Month.

The article pointed out that, “If I squint hard enough I can see the vague shape of a tree that they were going for. Still though, it looks more like a broken asterisk than a tree,” adding, “Imagine realising your true potential with a butthole logo. I mean, it is pride month, so go off kings. We stan bottom allyship”.

Responding to Pedestrian.TV’s highbrow design critique, Mitch King, head of talent acquisition at Linktree, took on the “immature child” from the publication with his own interpretation.

“Our logo is not a butthole, you are. I’m rubber, your [sic] glue, whatever you say bounces off me and sticks to you,” he said in a post on LinkedIn, joining in the spirit by adding that “P.S if it is a butthole, it’s our butthole and we love it”.

The logo was designed by design agency Collins, which also designed the Spotify logo, and if anything, adds a humorous footnote in the history of an Aussie unicorn that keeps growing.