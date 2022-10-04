The biggest startup job board in Australia has launched

The chief operating officer of Sydney-based startup CancerAid has launched what he says the Australia’s biggest startup job board, My Startup Gig.

Rather than subjecting yourself, and your RAM, to an eye-watering number of open tabs, the job board aims to be a landing page for all your startup job needs.

It aggregates the postings from Australia’s top 550 startups. And according to creator Tim Atkins, this makes it the largest startup job board in the country.

“Startup jobs get lost in Seek and LinkedIn, and individual VC job boards don’t cover the wider Australian startup ecosystem,” Atkins told SmartCompany.

“So the solution is simple: as long as the startup has a careers page, the jobs will appear on My Startup Gig. We had 550 startups on launch, which makes it already the largest source of Australian startup jobs. Soon we should have every single startup job.”

The current climate of low unemployment is making hiring difficult for employers, says Atkins. My Startup Gig is looking to mitigate the time and cost for businesses by making the platform free to use.

“No HR professional wants to post their job ad in four different places, at 4x the cost. As My Startup Gig pulls the job information straight from their careers page, it requires no work or cost from their end. The feedback from startups has been terrific,” Atkins says.

Aussies are turning towards startups

The launch of My Startup Gig follows other recruitment focused initiatives from members of the local startup community, such as jobs platform Between Work. And while a number of local startups have been forced to reduce their headcounts in recent months, research suggests there’s a trend towards more Australian employees wanting to work for startups.

In a recent Robert Walters Global Poll, 50% of professionals said they would rather experience a startup environment than sticking with an established company.

One if its recent employment surveys also revealed that 34% of professionals are looking for “meaningful work”, with 42% wanting to experience a company culture that lets them “thrive”.

And the number of people who have switched to startups has increased by over 20% over the last 12 months.

There are likely a number of reasons for this. COVID-19 has resulted in an uptick in employees looking for flexible work environments that aren’t rooted in outdated company traditions. Earlier in the year there was also predictions that the Great Resignation, which played out in the US, would also arrive on our shores.

Lastly, people are burnt out. According to research cited by news.com.au, 42% of Australians are suffering from burnout and fatigue. If younger and more flexible workplaces are offering attractive alternatives in an employees’ job market, it’s no wonder people are looking to make the jump.

And there’s support for it. The Tech Council of Australia has lofty goals for the startup sector. By 2030 it aims to see 1.2 million Aussies in tech related jobs with a contribution of $250 billion gross domestic product during that time. It’s also looking to “make Australia the best place to start and scale a company”.

If you have a startup, you can apply to have your jobs listed on the My Startup Gig website.