Nespresso launches $50,000 Australian StartCup Challenge to find the next circular economy breakthrough

Many good ideas start over a cup of coffee. Now, thanks to a new competition hosted by Nespresso, Australia’s next sustainable innovation could end with an office coffee machine — and a $50,000 cash prize.

On Tuesday, Nespresso launched its Australian StartCup Challenge, an initiative designed to advance the circular economy and its goal of reusing materials otherwise destined for landfill.

While the circular economy movement is gaining momentum, a concerning percentage of consumer goods cannot be repurposed or recycled, draining the planet of finite resources and contributing to environmental degradation.

Nespresso is calling on budding startups and small businesses from across the nation to submit their forward-thinking plans and inventions to the competition, in an attempt to bring new and transformative concepts to the mainstream.

The competition is calling for one-minute video submissions, which will be judged by an expert panel.

Nespresso Oceania general manager Jean-Marc Dragoli, founding director of the UNSW Sustainable Materials Research and Technology Centre Professor Veena Sahajwalla, and sustainability-minded entrepreneurs like World’s Biggest Garage Sale founder Yasmin Grigaliunas are among those who will oversee submissions.

The panel will submit a shortlist to the general public, who will be free to vote for their favourite ideas.

The Australian StartCup Challenge will award the top submission with a $50,000 cash prize, a Nespresso coffee machine office starter pack, and four invitations to B Lab’s ‘Become a B Corp’ workshop.

The winner will be announced at a Sydney award ceremony on Thursday, November 3.

The competition is now open, with submissions accepted until Sunday, September 11.

“Reversing the current pattern” is essential, says Nespresso Oceania chief

Speaking to SmartCompany, Dragoli said the competition was an extension of Nespresso’s forays into the circular economy and its recent B Corp certification.

“Innovation is needed in various areas to transform the current linear (consumer) economy model into a circular model,” he said.

“Reversing the current pattern requires a truly holistic approach across the value chain — from innovative waste management solutions, information systems, and material recovery, to products and services. ”

The Nespresso system — which uses aluminium pods filled with ground coffee — is making strides to become truly sustainable, Dragoli said.

Australian users have four different options to recycle their used aluminium pods, including a pilot curbside pick-up service and a recent recycling rewards scheme which encouraged customers to drop off their used capsules at Nespresso boutiques.

Nespresso will “continue to evolve our approach to encourage and sustain recycling behaviour”, Dragoli said.

While the goal of the Australian StartCup Challenge is not to unearth solutions for Nespresso itself, Dragoli said the company is open to further improvements.

“The intention is not to identify solutions for Nespresso’s own circularity strategy,” he said.

“However, we are always exploring potential sustainable partnerships for Nespresso, and will consider the viability of investing in any relevant solutions that are presented.”

As for whether Nespresso will push for other companies under the broader Nestlé corporate umbrella to adopt B Corp Certification, Dragoli said the food and beverage giant has its own plans.

“Nestlé is focused on implementing its own sustainability agenda, which includes a pledge of net zero emissions, a living income accelerator, and packaging commitments,” he said.

“Although its sustainability promise to advance regenerative food systems at scale is well-aligned with B Lab’s declaration of interdependence, Nestlé has no plans to apply for B Corp certification at group level at this time.”

Those interested in applying for the Australian StartCup Challenge can find more information via the Nespresso website.