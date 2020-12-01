PayPal hits SMEs with “shocking” 3% USD transfer fee

Aussie businesses are being hit with a new 3% PayPal fee for transferring US dollars from their PayPal accounts to non-PayPal accounts, leaving many businesses that operate globally forking out thousands of dollars per year.

The fee comes on top of PayPal’s inbound transaction fee of 3.6%, meaning businesses could now face a total charge of more than 6% if they use PayPal for transactions in USD.

According to TransferWise, PayPal said the changes are a response to “new Australian laws” but has not disclosed what those laws are.

PayPal told Business Insider the fee is justified by the value it offers customers and because the “fee is only applied when customers outside of the US withdraw USD balance to a US bank account”.

However, TransferWise Australia country manager Tim Cameron says for many Aussie businesses that use PayPal to trade in USD, or are looking to operate globally, the spike in fees is “shocking”.

“Given the massive impact of COVID-19 on Aussie livelihoods, PayPal’s flagrant addition of a 3% fee at a time when every dollar counts, is shocking, especially since it’s a fee for a domestic transaction where no currency conversion is involved,” Cameron tells SmartCompany.

Cameron says when anyone can send money locally between banks and other institutions in the same currency for free, there is no reason for PayPal to take a cut on what is basically a local USD-to-USD transaction.

“The USD is not an exotic currency, it’s ubiquitous, especially when it comes to e-commerce, and for PayPal to suddenly charge a fee for a service that was previously free, is an egregious example of price gouging,” he says.

The fee affects anyone accepting USD into PayPal — whether it is a small business, a sole trader such as a musician receiving royalty payments, or large online retailers.

Cameron says the change is especially unfair for customers who circumvent PayPal’s high currency-conversion fees by sending USD to other services such as TransferWise’s US borderless multi-currency account.

These customers aren’t complaining that the fee PayPal is charging them has gone up from 2.5% to 3%, Cameron says.

“They’re complaining because it’s an entirely new fee and PayPal won’t give them a concrete answer for its introduction.”

SmartCompany has contacted PayPay for comment.