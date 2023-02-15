Aussie startup Quantum Brilliance has just raised US$18 million ($25.7 million) for its miniaturised quantum computers that use synthetic diamonds to run at room temperature.

This follows a $13.4 million round of investment back in 2021. This round included investment from Breakthrough Victoria, Main Sequence, Investible, Ultratech Capital Partners, MA Growth Ventures, Jelix Ventures, Rampersand and CM Equity Partners.

According to the company, the fresh cash injection will be used to expand its international business as well as improve manufacturing techniques and delivery of hardware and software to its customers.

It also plans on building on and upgrading its mini quantum computer and developing more software applications for it.

Quantum Brilliance proves it’s not just the size that counts

Quantum Brilliance was founded in 2019 and what makes its quantum computers unique isn’t just the smaller size, but the fact it runs at room temperature regardless of the environment. According to Quantum Brilliance, you’re going to get the same heat output whether you’re using it in a data centre or on a spacecraft.

It’s able to achieve this through the use of synthetic diamonds which have enhanced heat removal capabilities, making them a great solution for thermal management. The added benefit here is that they don’t need additional cooling functions such as cryogenics, vacuum systems and precision laser arrays that tend to enhance the power consumption of the system.

Quantum Brilliance hopes that pairing the small form factor and lower power consumption will allow for mass production. The goal is to eventually make its quantum computers the size of semiconductor chips so they can be democratised to work with any device.

“Our technology is following the successful path of classical computers, where integrated semiconductor chips allowed the jump from large fragile mainframes to laptops and smartphones. Our small form factor, room temperature, low power devices are forging the same path,” said Andrew Horsley, co-founder of Quantum Brilliance.

“We are proud of our achievement in taking quantum computing from the lab to the data centre has been recognised by the investment community.”

In addition to its products, Quantum Brilliance partnered with La Trobe University and RMIT in April 2022 to establish a Research Hub for Diamond Quantum Materials

The aim of the Hub is to enhance the capabilities of diamond-powered quantum computers so can be used for manufacturing hardware at scale. It is also looking to offer PhD positions in the future.