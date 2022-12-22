It might be the end of the year but we’re not quite done with startup raises just yet. Here are six more recent ones you might have missed over the last week.

Tic:Toc: $24 million

No, not that TikTok.

This Tic:Toc is a home loan disruptor platform that recently completed a $24 million Series D2 round. This brings the entire round up to $54 million after an initial $30 million investment back in February.

The fresh cash splash was led by IAG Firemark Ventures. Tic:Toc plans on using the investment to add insurance and other additional products to the platform.

5B: $20 million

Solar array startup 5B has landed $20 million in Series B, topping up the $30 million it secured back in June.

The round was led by bp ventures and was joined by previous backers, AES Corporation and Artesian Venture.

The company deals in the rapid installation of solar panels via its 5B Maverick system. Plans for the capital involve international expansion, including a manufacturing facility in North America.

McGrath, 5B’s CEO, said the bp ventures capital will help with the company’s international expansion plans, including a manufacturing and assembly hub in North America

Syenta: $3.7 million

ANU Professor Luke Connal and PhD student Jekaterina Viktorova have raised $3.7 million for their startup that can 3D print batteries, as well as other electronics.

The round was led by Blackbird, which was joined by Brindabella Capital and Jelix Ventures. The next goal is to build out the Syenta team with product managers and software engineers.

Vively: $1.5 million

Metabolic wellness platform, Vively, has secured $1.5 million in oversubscribed pre-seed funding, led by Archangel Ventures.

Vively utilises continuous glucose monitors to highlight how diet and lifestyle choices impact metabolic health in real time.

The platform is only three months old but has already claimed $1 million in annualised revenue and almost 100% month-on-month growth.

The raise will be used for product development as well as further expansion in the Asia Pacific market.

Aerotruth: $1.3 million

SaaS partner tech company Aerotruth has received $1.3 million in oversubscribed seed funding, also led by Archangel Ventures. There was also participation with Afterwork Ventures, Black Sheep Capital, Change Com, Cut Through Angels, Spring Capital and Unlock Capital.

Potiki: $1 million

Pet insurance startup Potiki has landed $1 million in pre-seed funding, led by NXT Vet and some private angel investors.

Partnered with petinsurance.com.au, Potiki offers insurance for some procedures not offered by other providers, such as two cruciate ligament surgeries, hip joint surgery and dental illness cover.

According to the company, the funds will go towards a rapid expansion of the business.