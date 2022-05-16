Startup News

How Sprout Organic took its non-dairy baby formula from the Gold Coast to the international market

News Leads
May 16, 2022
sprout

Sprout founders Jen and Sel Berdie celebrate their World Food Innovation Awards win with the Sprout team. Source: supplied.

Budding Gold Coast plant-based businesses are tapping into the rapidly growing alternative protein industry, helping embed the city’s unofficial title as the health and wellness capital of Australia.

This article was first published by News Leads.

COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Trending

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.